CELEBRATING YOU IS THE GREATEST JOY OF MY LIFE PRIYANKA CHOPRA PENS MUSHY BIRTHDAY POST FOR NICK JONAS

Hyderabad: As Nick Jonas turned a year older on September 16, his loving wife Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram account to share a heartfelt birthday wish, declaring Nick as the "greatest joy" in her life. The heartfelt message was accompanied by a series of cherished pictures capturing their beautiful journey together, including an adorable picture of their daughter, Malti Marie, alongside Nick.

The first photograph shared by Priyanka depicts her sweetly planting a kiss on Nick's cheek, radiating love and affection. The following image exudes warmth, featuring the couple in a fuzzy, tender embrace. Nick, an avid golfer, is portrayed as engrossed in his passion in the next image. Priyanka's latest photo dump also includes her joyful moments on the golf course.

One of the most heartwarming photos in the series captures Nick Jonas tenderly feeding their daughter, Malti Marie while on the go. Accompanying these beautiful pictures was a touching birthday message from Priyanka. In her heartfelt words, she expressed, "Celebrating you is the greatest joy of my life. You have pushed me in ways I didn't know were possible, shown me peace like I have never known, and loved like only you can. I love you, my birthday guy! I hope all your dreams always come true… Happy birthday baby @nickjonas."

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in a grand celebration, hosting both Christian and Hindu ceremonies at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace in 2018. The festivities didn't end there, as they later organized two lavish receptions in Delhi and Mumbai. In January 2022, the couple delighted their fans by announcing the arrival of their precious daughter, Malti Marie, through surrogacy.

