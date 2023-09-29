Hyderabad: The controversy surrounding alleged corruption within the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has taken a significant turn, with prominent figures in the film industry demanding a thorough investigation into the matter. Vishal, a known Tamil actor, has accused the CBFC of extortion and claimed to have paid a hefty sum of Rs 6.5 lakh to obtain a censor certificate for the Hindi version of his film. This accusation has sent shockwaves through the industry and raised concerns about the integrity of the CBFC.

Prasoon Joshi, the Chairperson of the CBFC, has condemned the allegations made by Vishal. He expressed his concern about the tarnished image of the CBFC and demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the matter. According to reports, in a formal statement, CBFC emphasised on its commitment to upholding the highest standards of transparency and ethics.

They acknowledged the seriousness of Vishal's accusations and called for a swift and thorough investigation to determine if any CBFC officials were involved in corruption. If any wrongdoing is discovered, the statement emphasises the need for severe consequences for those responsible.

Meanwhile, Ashoke Pandit, the President of the Indian Film and Television Directors' Association (IFTDA) and a former CBFC member, also joined the call for a CBI inquiry into Vishal's allegations. While speaking to a newswire, he stressed the importance of uncovering the truth behind these allegations, especially since the individuals named by Vishal are not officially associated with the CBFC. Pandit, however, urged for a comprehensive investigation to trace the flow of money and identify those responsible for extortion.

Ashoke Pandit reacts to CBFC corruption row, says 'High power inquiry should be initiated'

While prominent figures like Prasoon and Ashoke are demanding a CBI inquiry to investigate the allegations and restore the credibility of the CBFC, the industry eagerly awaits the outcome of this investigation as it could have far-reaching consequences for the regulation of films in India. Meanwhile, it is essential to note that the film industry, for the most part, has chosen to remain relatively silent on CBFC corruption allegations.