CAUVERY ROW PROTESTS PRAKASH RAJ APOLOGIES TO SIDDHARTH ON BEHALF OF KANNADIGAS SAYS USELESS PARLIAMENTARIANS SHOULD BE QUESTIONED

Hyderabad: Actor-politician Prakash Raj has apologised to the film industry colleague, Tamil actor Siddharth 'on behalf of Kannadigas', who interrupted the Tamil star's promotional event held in Bengaluru on Thursday. Siddharth had to leave the press conference midway while promoting his recently released film Chithha. Prakash Raj stated on X, previously known as Twitter, that protesters should voice their complaints to elected officials rather than abusing artists.

Sharing a video from the event on his X handle, Prakash tweeted, "Instead of questioning all the political parties and its leaders for failing to solve this decades' old issue.... Instead of questioning the useless parliamentarians who are not pressurising the centre to intervene.. Troubling the common man and artists like this can not be accepted.. as a Kannadiga .. on behalf of Kannadigas. sorry #Siddharth #justasking."

While Siddharth was promoting his movie Chithha in Bengaluru, a few pro-Kannada protestors entered the venue and disrupted the event raising slogans. They demanded the actor leave the spot and claimed it was not the right time for him to promote his film amid the Cauvery water dispute. According to an agency report, the people who interrupted Siddharth's press conference were members of the Kannada group Karnataka Rakshana Vedike.