CATCH A GLIMPSE FROM ALLU ARJUNS 41ST BIRTHDAY BASH WITH WIFE SNEHA REDDY

Hyderabad: Pushpa star Allu Arjun celebrates his 41st birthday today. The celebration that commenced on the eve of his birthday continues as a picture from Allu Arjun's birthday bash has surfaced online. The actor seemingly ringed in his 41st birthday surrounded by his close ones.

On Saturday, Allu Arjun's wife Allu Sneha Reddy took to social media to treat his fans with a glimpse of the birthday celebrations. The star wife shared a picture wherein she is seen posing with Allu Arjun. For the 41st birthday bash of Allu Arjun, his gorgeous wife opted for a pink floral outfit while the actor looked his stylish self in a black and white printed shirt and a pair of cool shades.

Holding Sneha with an arm around her waist, Allu Arjun strikes a stunning pose against a table adorned with cakes. Allu Arjun seemingly celebrated his birthday at midnight as the time on the phone next to him shows 11:59 pm. Sneha dropped the image on Instagram Stories with 'Happy Birthday' and heart stickers.

Catch a glimpse from Allu Arjun's 41st birthday bash with wife Sneha Reddy

READ | Samantha lauds Allu Arjun's saree-clad Pushpa 2 poster; netizens say 'Flower nahi fire hai'

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun is garnering praise for the striking poster of Pushpa: The Rule. The makers of Pushpa kickstarted Allu Arjun's birthday celebration with the release of the sequel's teaser followed by an intriguing poster on Friday. The actor is all set to return to the big screens as Pushpa Raj in Sukumar helmed Pushpa: The Rule. The film is likely to arrive in theaters later in 2024.

Allu Arjun also has another pan-India film coming up with Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The makers are yet to divulge details of the Allu Arjun-starrer which will go on floors once Sandeep wraps up shooting for Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal.