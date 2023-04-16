CAST OF PONNIYIN SELVAN 2 KICKSTART PROMOTIONAL TOUR IN PRIVATE JET

Hyderabad Ponniyin Selvan 2 is all set for its theatrical release on April 28 The huge success of the first installment which was a top grosser from last year has made the epic fantasy adventure movie one of the most anticipated Tamil films of all time The second installment of Ponniyin Selvan Mani Ratnam s magnum opus is an adaptation of Kalki s epic novel by the same name With the teaser release and the team s prerelease promotion strategy of releasing a song each week leading up to the release the movie has been gaining momentum And with this the cast s nationwide promotional tour has officially begunJust days away from its scheduled release the movie with an ensemble cast consisting of Vikram Aishwarya Rai Jayam Ravi Trisha and Karthi has arrived in Coimbatore to begin its press junket interactions across the nation PS 2 actor Vikram shared a picture of the entire team of actors on Twitter Varronkanna is right here PS 2 Cholas are back the caption read with a picture of the main cast leaving the airport The team will visit various locations across the nation including Kochi Bangalore and Mumbai in order to cover all the major cities The movie is one of the most expensive Tamil movies to date and is being funded by Lyca Productions and Madras Talkies which also produced the first installmentA R Rahman will once again compose the songs and the background music for Ponniyin Selvan 2 The team posted two songs from the movie online Aga Naga and Shivoham and they have received a tonne of positive feedback Mani Ratnam and Elango Kumaravel wrote the script and A Sreekar Prasad is in charge of editing