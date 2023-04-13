CARRY ON JATTA 3 OFFICIAL TEASER OUT GIPPY GREWAL AND SONAM BAJWA COME TOGETHER FOR LAUGH RIOT

Mumbai: Punjabi actor Gippy Grewal, on Thursday, unveiled the official teaser of the much-awaited comedy film Carry on Jatta 3. Taking to Instagram, Gippy shared the teaser, which he captioned, "Its the beginning of unstoppable laughs with CARRY ON JATTA 3 Teaser #Carryonjatta3 in cinemas on 29th June 2023." Helmed by Smeep Kang, the film stars Gippy Grewal, Sonam Bajwa, Binnu Dhillon, Jaswinder Bhalla and Gurpreet Ghuggi in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on June 29, 2023.

Soon after the actor shared the teaser, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons. "Amazing teaser," a fan commented. Another fan wrote, "super duper hit movie howegi best of luck." "One of the best comedy movie of india," a fan commented.

Carry On Jatta is a Punjabi comedy movie starring Gippy and Binnu Dhillon in prominent roles. It is a drama directed by Smeep Kang. The film is produced by Gippy Grewal's brother Sippy Grewal under his banner Sippy Grewal Productions. The first part starred actor Mahie Gill as the female lead alongside Gippy. The entire shoot of the film took place in Jalandhar, Punjab.

The story revolved around Jass (Gippy Grewal), who falls in love with Mahie (Mahie Gill) at a friend's wedding. She tells her friends that she is going to marry someone who does not have a family, like herself. So, to woo her, Jass with the help of his friend Honey (Gurpreet Ghuggi) pretends that he is an orphan.

The second part stars actor Sonam Bajwa as the female lead alongside Gippy. The previous two parts were a hit and received massive responses from the audience. (ANI)