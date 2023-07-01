CARRY ON JATTA 3 BOX OFFICE COLLECTION GIPPY GREWAL SONAM BAJWA STARRER MINTS RECORD BREAKING RS 8 CRORES

Hyderabad: The Smeep Kang directorial Punjabi-language film 'Carry On Jatta 3', starring Gippy Garewal and Sonam Bajwa, seems to be a hit in other parts of the country as well. The film had a blockbuster opening with a collection of Rs. 4.55 crores and managed to remain steady on the second day as well. The reports suggest that Carry On Jatta 3 collected around Rs 3.60 crore on its second day.

Industry tracker Sacnilk states that the film has managed to collect a total of Rs 8.15 crores in the span of two days, the biggest day-two collection a Punjabi-language film has ever had. Even before the start of its weekend, Carry On Jatta 3 is already becoming the highest-grossing Punjabi movie of the year, after its release on Thursday.

The Punjabi-language film is also performing well in other states as well, and Box Office India revealed that the film has gathered Rs 70 lakh in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. The film has also collected approximately Rs 30 lakh in other parts of the country, according to the Box Office India report. Reportedly, the film has out-performed the Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani starrer 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' in some theatres in Delhi amidst a clash.

In terms of overseas collections, the numbers are expected to be strong, and the film has already crossed the $100k mark in Australia on its opening day. People are crediting the 'Carry On Jatta' franchise for putting Punjabi cinema on the map. The first film of the franchise was released in the year 2012, while the second instalment was out in 2018.

