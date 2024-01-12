CAPTAIN MILLER X REVIEW NETIZENS LAUD DHANUSH STARRER FOR ITS WORLD CLASS PRODUCTION

Hyderabad: The recently released film Captain Miller, directed by Arun Matheswaran and starring Dhanush, is receiving positive reviews from both audiences and critics. This period action movie, which had been eagerly awaited by fans, was one of the most anticipated releases of Sankranti/Pongal 2024. Alongside Dhanush, the film features a talented cast including Shiva Rajkumar, Priyanka Mohan, Sundeep Kishan, Vinoth Kishan, Nassar, and others in crucial roles.

The reviews of Captain Miller have emerged, generating a positive response on social media. One tweet described the first half of the film as having a solid story, well-established characters, good dialogues, and impressive visuals. The interval chase sequence was particularly praised for its quality, being compared to Hollywood standards and ending with a surprising twist.

Another tweet complimented both the first and second halves of the film, highlighting the exceptional performance delivered by Dhanush, and praised Shiva Rajkumar and Sundeep Kishan in their extended cameo appearances. The background music was deemed satisfactory, while the overall experience of the film was considered remarkable in terms of scene building.

A user wrote, "The first half is a bit slow & the second half is good with lots of theatrical moments." In another tweet, the second half of the film was praised for its 'world-class' production, particularly the impactful 'last war' sequence. The climax was compared to that of an Avengers movie. The user emphasized that the film is definitely worth watching in theaters.

Audiences' responses have highlighted Dhanush's impressive entry scene, along with the well-crafted screenplay and the impactful interval sequence, as some of the standout moments in the film. It is noteworthy that Captain Miller has managed to captivate audiences without any promotional efforts. Its performance at the box office over the weekend, considering its release during the festive season, remains to be seen.