Captain Miller X review: Netizens laud Dhanush starrer for its 'world-class' production
Published: 37 minutes ago
Hyderabad: The recently released film Captain Miller, directed by Arun Matheswaran and starring Dhanush, is receiving positive reviews from both audiences and critics. This period action movie, which had been eagerly awaited by fans, was one of the most anticipated releases of Sankranti/Pongal 2024. Alongside Dhanush, the film features a talented cast including Shiva Rajkumar, Priyanka Mohan, Sundeep Kishan, Vinoth Kishan, Nassar, and others in crucial roles.
-
#CAPTAINMILLER 1st half ~— Chandrakant Shinde (@Chandrakan76691) January 12, 2024
Solid story and conflicts, characters are well established, good dialogues & great visuals 🥳
Interval chase sequence ws too gud on par with Hollywood standards, ends with a little twist 😎
So far so good ! #CaptainMilIerFDFS #CaptainMillerReview pic.twitter.com/HCcKnqc6Go
The reviews of Captain Miller have emerged, generating a positive response on social media. One tweet described the first half of the film as having a solid story, well-established characters, good dialogues, and impressive visuals. The interval chase sequence was particularly praised for its quality, being compared to Hollywood standards and ending with a surprising twist.
-
#CaptainMilIer Good first half and very good Second half .its not a high octane mass movie . Dhanush what a Performance . Shivarajkumar & SundeepKishan has done their extended cameo well.— Ragnar (@Ragnr0121) January 12, 2024
BGM just okey 👍.Scene building ❤️🔥
Great experience for me.#CaptainMillerReview #Dhanush pic.twitter.com/340dIvBY8d
Another tweet complimented both the first and second halves of the film, highlighting the exceptional performance delivered by Dhanush, and praised Shiva Rajkumar and Sundeep Kishan in their extended cameo appearances. The background music was deemed satisfactory, while the overall experience of the film was considered remarkable in terms of scene building.
-
Interval - #Captainmiller #dhanush entry mass🔥🔥— Stalwart (@One_man_show17) January 12, 2024
#shivanna has only 5 mins screen presence in first half
Excellent screenplay 🔥👑
Interval fight is massive , Cinematography 🧎🔥 pic.twitter.com/RTpeeLmDEc
A user wrote, "The first half is a bit slow & the second half is good with lots of theatrical moments." In another tweet, the second half of the film was praised for its 'world-class' production, particularly the impactful 'last war' sequence. The climax was compared to that of an Avengers movie. The user emphasized that the film is definitely worth watching in theaters.
-
#CaptainMilIer 2nd Half ~— Karthik (@Muthukarthik97) January 12, 2024
WORLD CLASS Making, especially the last war sequence was well shot and fiery 🔥
An Avengers-type climax with a good lead towards #CaptainMiller2 👏🏼😉
But nevertheless,a worth Theatre watch ✌🏼
Hope this wins commercially 🤞🏼#CaptainMillerReview
Audiences' responses have highlighted Dhanush's impressive entry scene, along with the well-crafted screenplay and the impactful interval sequence, as some of the standout moments in the film. It is noteworthy that Captain Miller has managed to captivate audiences without any promotional efforts. Its performance at the box office over the weekend, considering its release during the festive season, remains to be seen.
Set in the 1930s, Captain Miller revolves around the title character, played by Dhanush, who becomes a rebel leader when faced with adversity. This highly anticipated Tamil film is produced by Sathya Jyothi Films, with music composed by GV Prakash Kumar. Siddhartha Nuni serves as the director of photography, while Nagooran Ramachandran is the film's editor.