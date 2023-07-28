Mumbai (Maharashtra): The makers of Dhanush-starrer Captain Miller released the film's teaser on the occasion of the actor's 40th birthday. The much-awaited Tamil film will be released on December 15. With the expectation already high for Captain Miller, the teaser has only doubled the anticipation for the film.

The makers dropped Captain Miller teaser on Friday to mark Dhanush's birthday. In less than 12 hours, the promotional asset garnered over 9 million views on Youtube and inching close to crossing the 10 million mark. Reacting to the teaser, a fan commented, "It's Not A Teaser, It's Pure Goosebumps." Another commented, "Only 2000's kids understand the feeling of seeing Dhanush Anna back in this role." One more commented, "That handpump scene literally giving me goosebumps now. Imagine the crowd reaction when it will be played in the theatre." A netizen wrote, "Killer...Killer...Miller."

Captain Miller is directed by Arun Matheswaran and produced by Sathya Jyothi Films. The studio posted the official teaser on its social media handles. "Respect is Freedom! Here is the much-awaited #CaptainMillerTeaser... December 15th, 2023 in theatres," read the tweet by Sathya Jyothi Films. Dhanush, the two-time National Award-winning actor, also shared the teaser on Twitter. "'Captain Miller' teaser," he wrote in the caption.

Described as a period-action adventure movie, the film features Dhanush in the titular role of Miller aka Analeesan. The rest of the cast includes Shiva Rajkumar, Sundeep Kishan, Priyanka Arul Mohan, John Kokken, and Edward Sonnenblick of RRR fame. Dhanush made his Hollywood debut last year with The Gray Man, directed by filmmaker duo Anthony and Joe Russo. In India, his last big screen release was the Tamil film Vaathi. Besides Captain Miller, the actor will be next seen in the Hindi film Tere Ishk Mein, which reunites him with filmmaker Aanand L Rai. (With agency inputs)