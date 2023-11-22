Hyderabad: The Tamil actor Dhanush is set to star in the upcoming film Captain Miller, directed by Arun Matheswaran. This pan-Indian release has already generated much excitement. The makers have now revealed the film's first single, Killer Killer, which is sung by Dhanush himself and composed by GV Prakash Kumar.

Killer Killer, the fiery and revolutionary song, has captivated audiences, offering a glimpse into Dhanush's character and the film's narrative through its profound lyrics. With its energetic and powerful appeal, this song is poised to dominate the music charts. Furthermore, the first single has been released in multiple languages as the movie is gearing up to hit the silver screens in multiple languages.

Set in the pre-independence era, Captain Miller is a periodic action drama that revolves around a brave warrior, played by Dhanush, who courageously fights against the British. The film boasts thrilling action sequences and showcases Dhanush in a brand-new avatar. Additionally, it features a talented ensemble cast including Shiva Rajkumar, Priyanka Mohan, Sundeep Kishan, Nivedhithaa Sathish, John Kokken, and Vinoth Kishan, among others, in pivotal roles. Captain Miller is set to be made on a three-part series, and the success of its first instalment will determine whether or not the movie becomes a franchise.

Initially slated for a December release, Captain Miller has now been rescheduled to coincide with the Pongal festivities in 2024. Consequently, this film will face fierce competition from various other releases at the box office.