CAPTAIN FOR EVERYONE PM MODI PENS HEARTFELT TRIBUTE TO VIJAYAKANTH

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the late Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) founder and Tamil actor Vijayakanth, honoring his life devoted to the welfare of others, describing him as a guiding figure and a source of solace for those in need. Modi expressed his deep connection with Vijayakanth, highlighting their frequent interactions and collaborations in a heartfelt homage on his website.

Vijayakanth, known as 'Captain' after his iconic role in the 1991 Tamil film 'Captain Prabhakaran,' passed away in Chennai at the age of 71, leaving behind his wife and two sons.

"A few days ago, we lost a greatly admired and respected icon, Thiru Vijayakanth Ji. He was truly a Captain for everyone, a person who lived his life for the betterment of others, providing leadership and a healing touch to people in need." - PM Modi in his homage to Vijayakanth

Modi reflected on Vijayakanth's multifaceted persona, acknowledging his significant impact not only in Indian cinema but also in his journey from humble beginnings to becoming a revered figure in Tamil cinema. The prime minister praised his dedication and relentless efforts, citing Vijayakanth's commitment to societal issues in his films that resonated with diverse audiences.

"I want to specially highlight his love for rural life and culture. Even after attaining tremendous fame and travelling all over the world, his love for village life and traditional ethos remained. His films seemed to have closely followed his rural experience. He often made exemplary efforts to improve the urban people's understanding of the rural milieu." - PM Modi

The prime minister underlined Vijayakanth's portrayal of characters fighting against societal injustices, corruption, and supporting the marginalized, traits that mirrored his real-life persona. Modi commended the actor's ability to merge entertainment with social messaging, which distinguished him in the film industry.

"Whenever he spoke, one could not miss drawing parallels with his on-screen persona who often championed the cause of the downtrodden. In the highly bipolar and competitive polity of Tamil Nadu, he became the principal Opposition leader in 2011, in a relatively short time since his Party was formed." - PM Modi on Vijayakanth

Modi specifically highlighted Vijayakanth's deep-rooted affection for rural life and culture, which transcended his global fame. He noted how the actor's films reflected his experiences in rural settings and his endeavors to bridge the urban-rural gap. Modi also lauded Vijayakanth's courage in presenting a third alternative in Tamil Nadu's political scenario and highlighted the nationalist and social justice principles embedded in the party he founded, DMDK, in 2005.

The prime minister recounted their collaboration during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, where their alliance achieved significant success. He praised Vijayakanth's oratory skills and his ability to connect with the masses during joint rallies.

"I worked with Captain during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections when our parties fought in an alliance and got over 18.5% votes, the highest that any national alliance without either of the main regional players got after 1989 elections!" - Narendra Modi