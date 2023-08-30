Hyderabad: Bollywood power couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani never shy away from showering love on each other. The two from time to time share glimpses of one another on their social media handles. In a similar instance, the Student Of The Year actor shared a picture of Kiara from a shoot set, piquing the interest of their fans as to what is to come.

Taking to Instagram, Sid dropped a picture of his better half Bollywood actor Kiara, whom he fondly calls Ki, from a set. Sharing the picture, he wrote: "May your smile keep shining on every set and wherever you go! You deserve nothing but true happiness. Can't wait to see what you're shooting next! @kiaraaliaadvani."

In the lovely Behind The Scene (BTS) picture, the Kabir Singh actor is seen flashing her million dollar smile. Advani wore a pink and orange shirt and had her hair pulled back in a loose ponytail. The actor has put on minimal makeup with glossy lips for the shoot.

From the caption, it can be made out that Kiara is shooting for something fun. The post has only intrigued the fans who are eagerly anticipating more updates on the project. Prior to this, the star couple was spotted going out for dinner in Mumbai.

The couple papped outside a high-end restaurant looking adorable together. The two with each outing amp up couple goals. For the outing, Ki wore a mini white dress, while Sid opted for a casual blue t-shirt and pared it with a pair of blue denims.

On the work front, Kiara has in Ram Charan and Shankar's film Game Changer, while Sidharth has Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha's directorial Yodha for release on December 15.

