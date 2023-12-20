CANNOT WAIT RETEISH DESHMUKH SUNEIL SHETTY AND OTHERS JOIN DUNKI HYPE SWEAR ON FIRST DAY FIRST SHOW OF SHAH RUKH KHAN STARRER

Hyderabad: Bollywood actors Reteish Deshmukh, Suneil Shetty, and renowned film director Siddharth Anand have expressed their desire to watch the first-day first show of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki as the film is all set to hit theatres on Thursday. Dunki hype is at its peak as Shah Rukh Khan is back with another film after giving two record-breaking films Pathaan and Jawaan in a year. The film marks the first-ever collaboration between two powerhouses of talent- SRK and Rajkumar Hirani of PK fame.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Reteish posted: "I have already booked my tickets for my favourite film of the year releasing tomorrow…. My favouritest @iamsrk all the way …. That too in a Raju Hirani film…. What a way to celebrate Christmas Holidays !!! #Dunki" The X post is a testament to the anticipation building around the film.

Another actor excited about the SRK starrer, Suniel Shetty, wrote: "Shaahhh…Raju sir…It’s definitely a First Day First Show for me. Can’t wait for the magic of #Dunki to unfold on the big screen. To the entire cast and crew, break a leg! Let the cheers and applause echo through the theaters." The film's hype can be articulated from the fact that Bollywood actors have come out showing interest in the film.

In a similar fashion, filmmaker Siddharth Anand took to X to give a shout to the film. The acclaimed director, who has previously worked with SRK on the movie Pathaan, tweeted: "Only once in a while comes a film that has maestros coming together who are at the peak of their game and talent. @iamsrk and Raju Hirani sir this one I am most looking forward to. I am ready to laugh, cry, exhilarate & dance in a movie theatre TOMORROW! This is cinema!"

With Dunki slated for release tomorrow, fans of Shah Rukh Khan can finally witness him on the big screen. The movie also stars Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu in addition to Shah Rukh Khan. Talking about the storyline, it revolves around the practice of "Donkey Flight," which is illegal immigration, and thus the title of the film. Rajkumar Hirani and Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment are co-producers of Dunki, which is penned by Hirani, Abhijat Joshi, and Kanika Dhillon.