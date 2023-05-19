CANNES 2023 URVASHI RAUTELAS BOLD LIP COLOUR ENGULFS HER RED CARPET MOMENT INVITES TROLLS

Hyderabad: Urvashi Rautela attended the 76th Cannes Film Festival presentation of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny on Thursday night (IST). Urvashi rocked the red carpet in an off-the-shoulder cream and turquoise blue gown. However, it was her bold lip shade that became the talking point, inviting trolls.

Urvashi wore a vivid blue lip tint to match her gown, which also reminded netizens of the infamous Aishwarya Rai's purple lip shade. And just what had followed Aishwarya Rai happened with Urvashi. The Hate Story 4 actor has now become the talking point due to her unusual lip tint.

Many wondered if it was a homage to the Ae Dil hai Mushkil actor's iconic purple lips on the same red carpet in 2016. The move was brave, but it did not go down well with netizens. The bold blue lip tint took the focus away from the entire look and made her a mocking case.

For the Cannes red carpet, Urvashi opted for a gown that had an off-the-shoulder plunging neckline with sparkling gold embroidery, an ombre skirt with blue and cream fish-scale decorations, and a floor-sweeping hem length. She accessorised the look with a choker necklace, coordinated earrings, winged eyeliner, a retro-inspired hairstyle, and of course the much-talked-about bold lip shade.

The actor shared her look from the Cannes red carpet event on her own Instagram account, invoking all kinds of emotions. Social media users were quick to react negatively to her vivid lip shade in response to the post. Her unique lip colour inspired memes and trolls, who completely ignored her appearance for the distinguished event.

A social media user commented on the photo, saying, "When pen stopped running, we used to pull refill from mouth, resulting in lip colour like this." Another person commented, "Cartoon jaisi lag rahi ho (you look like a cartoon)."

Urvashi, on the other hand, is no stranger to trolls or criticism. Previously, the Great grand Masti star made heads turn with her lizard necklace. Netizens couldn't stop themselves from making amusing comments as the actor was spotted sporting a pink Tulle gown with a piece of stunning jewellery resembling two linked alligators. She was eventually forced to write a message urging that the media not make light of the jewellery piece since it was dear to her.

Also read: Urvashi Rautela shimmers at Cannes on day 2 after hitting back at trolls for alligator neckpiece