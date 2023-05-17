CANNES 2023 URVASHI RAUTELA STUNS IN PINK FLORAL RUFFLED GOWN WITH STATEMENT NECKPIECE WATCH VIDEO

Hyderabad: The 76th Cannes Film Festival began on May 16 at the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès in Cannes, France. Every year, celebrities from the global entertainment Industry come together to discuss and showcase cinema that transcends boundaries. Bollywood diva Urvashi Rautela walked the coveted red carpet at the 76th Film Festival this year, alluring everyone with her stunning pink gown.

She walked the red carpet for the second time at the Cannes Film Festival 2023 and was among several Indian celebrities who arrived on Day 1 of the prestigious event. Urvashi opted for a massive pink tulle gown with tiered layers of flowery frills for the event. Her ensemble was completed with a spectacular neckpiece featuring two interwoven alligators.

The Hate Story 4 actor completed her look with a high clean hairdo and matching hoops. The actor took to her official Instagram handle to share pictures from Cannes. As soon as she dropped the pictures, netizens thronged to the comment section to shower praises on the actor as she looked breathtaking in the pink floral gown.

For the unversed, the former Indian Miss Diva will be presenting the Parveen Babi biography at the 76th Cannes Film Festival. Urvashi will participate in a photocall launch event where she will be given a platform to represent her character. The festival officially kicked off on May 16 with the premiere of Johnny Depp's film Jeanne du Barry.

The 72nd Cannes Film Festival will take place from May 16 to May 27, 2023. The India Pavilion will continue to provide a special emphasis on India's culture and heritage this year. Saraswati, the goddess of knowledge, is the inspiration for this year's Pavilion theme.

