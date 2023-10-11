CALLED DIFFICULT PERSON TO WORK WITH ACTOR PARVATHY NARRATES ORDEAL AS SHE REFUSED TO WEAR FITTING DRESS ON DOOTHA SET

Hyderabad: In a panel discussion hosted by Netflix and the National Commission for Women, Malayalam actor Parvathy Thiruvothu stated that she is tired of being labelled as the feminist and the bold one. "Would you please allow me to be completely myself? Boxing is one of the most prevalent stereotypes we face on a daily basis," Parvathy said.

Throughout her career, the actor has been described as a difficult person to work with. She described an occasion in which she was called the same thing for requesting a more comfortable costume (police suit) rather than a tight one. "I have been called a difficult person to work with all my career," Parvathy said of the issues she faced for confronting individuals in power.

"I recently finished shooting for my first Telugu project titled Dhootha, which is directed by Vikram Kumar," she said, adding, "I had the opportunity to have a lengthy discussion regarding the tightest police uniform indicated by Supriya (a fellow panellist)."

"Oh my goodness! The look of surprise on the costume department's faces! But I'm having trouble breathing. How many spanx can I put on? I needed to eat lunch. But it had to be... (gestures the contour of the curved body). If nothing else, I need to say my dialogue, and I need lungs to do so. So, at the very least, you could provide that much. I insisted, and as a result of it, I was labelled an unpleasant person on set."

She further added, "so, as Supriya suggested, limit your expectations while also fighting back. It is your right to work in this sector. It is equally yours as it is theirs. So, in order to retain it, we must keep the individuals responsible, answerable, and accountable."