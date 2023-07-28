Hyderabad: Power Star Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej's latest movie Bro: The Avatar has created a buzz in theatres all over the world. The movie debuted in theatres on July 28 amid high expectations. The committed fan following of Pawan Kalyan has demonstrated significant support, with theatres becoming raucous celebration hubs.

The devoted fan base of Pawan Kalyan has demonstrated constant support, transforming theatres into festive centres. In the Telugu states, midnight fan festivities have been going strong in theatres. Fans shared their opinions about this cinematic endeavour on Twitter after the movie hot the theatres worldwide.

Applauding the movie, a Pawan Kalyan fan wrote: "Eye feast movie for the fans #BroMovieReview #BroTheAvatar Vintage @PawanKalyan congratulations to the entire team of #BRO." Another one tweeted: "#BroTheAvatar Credit goes to in the order: 1. Charismatic Energetic Joyful Eyefeast Screen Presence throughout - Power Star 2. Emotional Energetic Engaging Dialogue Delivery - SaiTej 3. Excellent placements of songs, Music, BGM - Thaman#InthakanteEmKaavaali#BroMovieReview."

Another ardent fan of the South superstar wrote: "I thoroughly enjoyed the movie, and particularly Kalyan's vintage mannerisms and actions. His costumes and appearance are truly top-notch. Thaman's music is also excellent, complementing the movie perfectly. SDT played his part exceptionally well. #BroTheAvatar #BroMovieReview."

For Pawan Kalyan fans, the first half of the film offers a great experience with his distinctive manner and charm. The humorous scenes that highlight his distinctive quirks have gotten a lot of appreciation. However, the second half's writing has drawn criticism for being thin and shallow.

Some viewers were disappointed since they thought the second half would be more interesting. Some spectators say that Bro: The Avatar appears to be designed specifically for Pawan Kalyan's fans, with an excessive indulgence in presenting the actor's memorable moments.

