BOYCOTT ADIPURUSH TRENDS ON TWITTER AS NETIZENS SLAM PORTRAYAL OF MYTHOLOGICAL CHARACTERS

Hyderabad: Adipurush has been on top of trending charts for varied reasons, the most recent being Kriti Sanon and Prabhas' chemistry and their purported love angle. And now, the "boycott" trend has also hit the movie. Adipurush, starring Kriti Sanon, Prabhas, and Saif Ali Khan, has caused yet another uproar, with netizens outraged at Saif Ali Khan's portrayal of Ravana in the film.

Netizens took an unpopular stance based on the Lord Ram story, which was not well received by a huge section of society. They were offended by Ravana's portrayal as a long-bearded, spiked-haired evil. Many others were offended by Lord Hanumana's appearance in leather belt apparel.

A user tweeted: "Seriously @omraut when did Ravan had double-decker heads & Mu$lim looking faces without Vibhuti & Tilak? What abt the bland colours? Has it happened only during night time? Can u name the #Ramayana you referred or took inspiration from in making #Adipurush ? #BoycottAdipurush"

Another disappointed movie buff wrote: "#BoycottAdipurush why it is so dark, where is the glow ,, calm ,, it looks like we would be watching a very dark version ...600 Crore was lot of money to make it look nicer... I would avoid this movie @PrabhasRaju disappointed till now."

Prior to this, netizens have strongly reacted to the teaser of the film. The controversy around the Hindu mythological film Adipurush has only gained momentum with the teaser release and now the film hitting the theatres. The film was earlier trolled for its poor VFX.

In another instance, the Sarva Brahmin Mahasabha had sent a notice to Om Raut, saying, "the depiction of Hindu Gods and Goddesses is being done in a wrong way in this film. In this film, Hindu Gods and Goddesses are shown in a very distorted form, wearing leather clothes. There are dialogues and depictions spreading religious and caste hatred in the film. Ramayana is our history and our spirit, however, in Adipurush, Lord Hanuman is shown as a Mughal."

"Which Hindu bears a beard without a moustache that Lord Hanumanji has been shown to do. This film is a complete Islamisation of Ramayana and of Lord Ram, Maa Sita, Lord Hanuman. Even Saif Ali Khan who is playing the role of Ravana in the Adipurush movie looks like Taimur and Khilji. The film is going to spread hatred among a particular class by inciting religious sentiments in the country. This picture is being widely publicised through the Internet, which is completely harmful for our society and country. "You are making a film that hurts the sentiments of crores of Hindus," said the notice.

Also read: Adipurush makers chop off controversial dialogue after Kathmandu Mayor threatens to ban Indian films