Box office marred with film clashes from second half of 2023 onwards; Here's full list of major releases
Published: 17 minutes ago
Hyderabad: It appears that the second half of 2023 will be an exciting time for moviegoers as multiple major productions are preparing to compete at the box office on the same release dates. Many major Bollywood movies are preparing to square off in the coming days as most Thursday/Friday slots are already taken up. Here are a few examples of high-profile clashes at the box office.
Yodha vs. Merry Christmas
SIDHARTH MALHOTRA: 'YODHA' RELEASE ADVANCED BY ONE WEEK... #Yodha - starring #SidharthMalhotra, #DishaPatani and #RaashiiKhanna - will now arrive in *cinemas* on 8 Dec 2023… Directed by #SagarAmbre and #PushkarOjha.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 3, 2023
Produced by #HirooYashJohar, #KaranJohar, #ApoorvaMehta and… pic.twitter.com/atkz8J1QAw
Merry Christmas, starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi, is set to be released on December 8. Taran Adarsh, a trade expert, turned to social media to disclose the film's new release date as it gets preponed. Merry Christmas will once again clash with Yodha, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Disha Patani.
KATRINA KAIF - VIJAY SETHUPATHI: ‘MERRY CHRISTMAS’ TO ARRIVE ONE WEEK EARLY... 8 Dec 2023 is the new release date of #MerryChristmas, which teams #KatrinaKaif and #VijaySethupathi for the first time.#MerryChristmas - directed by #SriramRaghavan - is shot in two languages… pic.twitter.com/GPyGmCIQMI— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 3, 2023
Dunki vs. Salaar
‘DUNKI’ VS ‘SALAAR’ CLASH IS CONFIRMED… PRABHAS - ‘SALAAR’ ON CHRISTMAS 2023… IT’S OFFICIAL… #Salaar arrives in cinemas on 22 Dec 2023 #Christmas2023.#Prabhas #PrithvirajSukumaran #PrashanthNeel #VijayKiragandur #HombaleFilms pic.twitter.com/ynCEKqENjk— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 29, 2023
The Christmas weekend may see the largest box-office rivalry of the year, with Prabhas' Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire—helmed by K.G.F hitmaker Prashanth Neel—and Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dunki—helmed by Rajkumar Hirani—both set to release on December 22. Surprisingly, this isn't the first time producer Vijay Kiragandur has released an action feature alongside an SRK film. A similar clash occurred in 2018 between K.G.F Part 1 and Zero.
Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue vs. Thank You For Coming
Akshay Kumar's next film will be released concurrently with Bhumi Pednekar's Thank You For Coming. The former is a film based on the late Jaswant Singh Gill, who conducted India's first successful coal mine rescue attempt, while Bhumi's film is a multi-starrer chick flick.
Singham vs. Pushpa 2
Actors Ajay Devgn and Allu Arjun will square off on Independence Day. The creators of Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule have revealed that the film will be released on August 15, 2024, a date already set by Rohit Shetty's cop drama, Singham Again.
Animal vs. Sam Bahadur
Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and starring Ranbir Kapoor, has been pushed back from August 11 to December 1. On the same day, Meghna Gulzar's biopic of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, Sam Bahadur, starring Vicky Kaushal, would be released.
Aamir Khan's upcoming film vs. Welcome To The Jungle
Aamir Khan is ready to begin filming for his next project. While the plot has been kept under wraps, the untitled picture is set to be released around Christmas '24 (December 20). Meanwhile, Welcome To The Jungle, the third installment in the Welcome franchise, is set to be released around the same time. Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Suniel Shetty, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, and Paresh Rawal will feature in the film.
Ganapath versus Yaariyaan2 vs. Tejas
KANGANA: ‘TEJAS’ TO NOW ARRIVE ON 27 OCT... #Tejas - starring #KanganaRanaut as an Air Force pilot - will now release in *cinemas* on 27 Oct 2023... Directed by #SarveshMewara... Produced by #RonnieScrewvala… #NewPoster… pic.twitter.com/f4X37DbslN— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 2, 2023
A confrontation of (three) titans is in the works for film fans later this month. During Navratri, Tiger Shroff's Ganapath: A Hero Is Born will clash with Kangana Ranaut's Tejas and Divya Khosla Kumar's Yaariyan 2, all of which are due to be released on October 20.