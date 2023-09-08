BOX OFFICE GADAR 2 TO WITNESS MARGINAL DROP ON DAY 29 DREAM GIRL 2 S FREE FALL LIKELY TO CONTINUE AS JAWAN TAKES THUNDEROUS START

Hyderabad: Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 stormed the box office upon its release on August 11. Helmed by Anil Sharma the film crossed Rs 500 crore mark at the domestic box office. The numbers, however, were on the decline for a few days while collections declined further as Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan hit the screens on September 7. Another film that is seemingly affected by the tsunami that Jawan unleased is Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday starrer Dream Girl 2.

Gadar 2 box office collection day 29:

According to early estimates by Sacnilk, Gadar 2 is likely to rake in Rs 1 crore nett in India. With this, the total for Gadar 2 at the end of the 29-day run comes to Rs 511 crore in the domestic market. On Friday, the film had an overall occupancy of 27.84% in Hindi.

Dream Girl 2 box office collection day 15:

Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday's comedy drama Dream Girl 2 is also on a downward spiral as Jawan took the box office by storm. According to Sacnilk, Deam Girl 2 collections will close around Rs 0.75 crore nett in India. The film has so far amassed Rs 96.41 crore at the domestic box office. Helmed by Raaj Shaandilya, the film was released amid the Gadar 2 wave at its peak, however, it managed to lure the audience to theaters.

Jawan effect: Gadar 2, Dream Girl 2 so close, yet far from attaining BO milestones

Squeezed between Gadar 2, and tentpoles like Jawan, Dream Girl 2 is inching close to crossing Rs 100 crore mark in India. But crossing the milestone will be sailing against the wind as Jawan will continue to dominate the box office. Similarly, Gadar 2 which was touted to cross Pathaan's lifetime business in India is yet to mint over Rs 32 crore which seems a gigantic task if the fading momentum is anything to go by.

