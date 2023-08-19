Hyderabad: Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's latest release Gadar 2 has made an exhilarating entry into the illustrious Rs 300 crore club within the Indian box office realm. Directed by Anil Sharma the film made its theatrical debut on August 11. Meanwhile, the box office success of OMG 2 continues to make headlines, as Akshay Kumar's latest film demonstrates its prowess in the domestic market.

The resounding success of Gadar 2 is echoed in its remarkable box office figures. Bolstered by its fervent reception, the film collected an impressive Rs 20 crore on the second Friday since its release, as reported by Sacnilk.com. With its initial theatrical unveiling on August 11, Gadar 2 has managed to secure its place among the prestigious Rs 300 crore club in India.

Early estimates indicate that Gadar 2 garnered a commendable Rs 19.50 crore nett on its eighth day of screening in India. This achievement is particularly notable considering the film's impressive week-one earnings of Rs 284.63 crore. In aggregate, the film's domestic box office haul now stands at an impressive Rs 304.13 crore.

Meanwhile, the Friday numbers for OMG 2 were equally promising. The Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2 has managed to rake in an impressive Rs 90.65 crore nett within its first eight days, showcasing its strong resonance with the audience while early estimates by Sacnilk pegging its earnings at Rs 5.6 crore nett in India. This achievement pushed the film's total collections to approximately Rs 90.65 crore nett at the domestic box office, a feat further emphasized by its impressive opening week earnings of Rs 85.05 crore.

Amidst the triumph of OMG 2, Akshay Kumar expressed his gratitude to the audience through an Instagram video, acknowledging their overwhelming love for the film. He also extended his appreciation to Sunny Deol's Gadar 2, which was released alongside OMG 2 and has also been performing remarkably well at the box office. As OMG 2 and Gadar 2's momentum continues, expectations are high for both films to keep cash registers ringing at the box office.

