BOX OFFICE BATTLE GADAR 2 CROSSES RS 500 CR MARK ON DAY 24 FALLS A LITTLE SHORT OF BREAKING PATHAAN RECORD OMG 2 REMAINS STEADY

Hyderabad: Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 was long pegged to cross the Rs 500 crore mark by trade pundits, however, it was only a matter of when. The film which opened at Rs 40.01 crore nett in India has finally achieved the feat on day 24 of its release. The film helmed by Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel released alongside Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 which too has registered a decent business at the box office.

According to early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk, Gadar 2 witnessed 31.11% growth at the box office on Sunday. The film is likely to collect Rs 7.50 crore nett in India on day 24 which is Rs 1.78 crore more than the previous day's collection. At the end of the 24-day run in the theatres, Gadar 2 has amassed Rs 500.87 crore in the domestic market. Meanwhile, the film enjoyed an overall occupancy of 20.07% on Sunday.

Gadar 2 falls a little short of breaking Pathaan record:

In the domestic market, Gadar 2 is running neck and neck with Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan. While Pathaan had collected Rs 508.1 crore nett in India at the end of 24-day, Gadar 2 early estimates stand at Rs 500.87 crore. Pathaan collected Rs 543.09 crore during its theatrical run in India. It will be interesting to see if Gadar 2 can cross the benchmark set by Pathaan.

Will Gadar 2 cross Pathaan's lifetime collection record in India?

The momentum around Gadar 2 is still strong and trade pundits are hopeful of the film crossing Pathaan's lifetime collection record in India. Sunny Deol's film took the release clash with OMG 2 head-on and kept moving ahead at the box office despite competition from the new release Dream Girl 2. The only factor that could dent Gadar 2 wave at the box office is SRK's Jawan which is slated to hit the screens on September 7. Gadar 2 is yet to rake in over Rs 43 crore to beat Pathaan's lifetime collection record in India and the journey ahead will be challenging given the hype around SRK's film.

OMG 2 box office collection day 24:

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 has remained steady at the box office. Early estimates for Akshay starrer hint that the film is likely to mint over Rs 1.83 crore on day 24. This adds to a total collection of Rs 146.36 crore in India over the course of 24 days. On Sunday, OMG 2 had an overall occupancy of 24.075 in the Hindi market.

Meanwhile, the team of Gadar 2 celebrated film's success in Mumbai. Gadar 2 stars were joined by who's who of Bollywood to celebrate film crossing Rs 500 crore mark in India. With Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan to Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra in presence, the Gadar 2 success bash was a star-studded event held on Saturday night.