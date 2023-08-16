BOX OFFICE BATTLE GADAR 2 ACHIEVES RECORD BREAKING MILESTONE ON INDEPENDENCE DAY OMG 2 MAKES NOTEWORTHY RECOVERY

Hyderabad: Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2 is making waves at the box office and has achieved a record-breaking milestone on Independence Day. On the other hand, OMG 2 directed by Amit Rai and starring Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Yami Gautam, accomplished an impressive feat at the box office.

The film, directed by Anil Sharma, has been dominating the charts and has now set a new record for the biggest single-day earnings on Independence Day in the history of Indian cinema. According to early estimates from industry tracker Sacnilk, Gadar 2 collected an impressive Rs 55 crore on Independence Day, contributing to its remarkable box office collection of Rs 229 crore in India.

Gadar 2 has witnessed an extraordinary overall occupancy rate of 88% across the Hindi belt, particularly appealing to North Indian audiences. While Gadar 2's clash with OMG 2 on its release day may have impacted its potential, the film continues to exceed expectations despite capacity constraints in some single-screen theaters. Despite these challenges, Gadar 2's performance remains exceptional.

Breaking down its daily earnings, Gadar 2 achieved Rs 40 crore on the first day, Rs 43 crore on the second, Rs 51 crore on the third, Rs 38 crore on the fourth, and a significant Rs 55 crore on the fifth day. With a combined nett total of Rs 229 crore in India, the film is now on track to surpass The Kerala Story's lifetime earnings before setting its sights on challenging the all-time Hindi record held by Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, which grossed Rs 543 crore nett in India and over Rs 1000 crore worldwide.

Meanwhile, OMG 2 garnered a significant collection of Rs 18.5 crore on Independence Day, marking its highest single-day earnings. These figures contribute to the film's cumulative earnings of Rs 73.67 crore over the course of five days.

The journey of OMG 2 commenced on Friday with a promising opening collection of Rs 10.26 crore. Subsequently, it achieved collections of Rs 15.3 crore and ₹17.55 crore on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. While there was a slight dip observed on Monday, amassing Rs 12 crore, the film made a noteworthy recovery on Independence Day, Tuesday, by securing Rs 18.5 crore in earnings. As reported by Sacnilk, the film sustained an overall Hindi occupancy of 74.37% on Tuesday.

