Hyderabad: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor are set to star in the much-anticipated Bollywood film Fighter, helmed by Siddharth Anand. This aerial action movie has garnered significant attention, especially after Hrithik recently shared a captivating poster marking the beginning of the two-month countdown until its release.

Born to fly. Sworn to protect: Hrithik Roshan ignites two-month countdown to Fighter's release with stunning poster

Today, on November 25th, Hrithik Roshan unveiled a poster of Fighter on his Instagram Stories, signaling the commencement of the film's two-month countdown. The poster prominently displays the phrase 'two months' amidst multiple fighter planes positioned on the ground, accompanied by Hrithik's caption, "Born to fly. Sworn to protect." Director Sidharth Anand and actor Anil Kapoor also shared the same poster across their social media profiles.

Earlier, on October 4th, Siddharth Anand announced the completion of the Italy shoot schedule for Fighter on X (formerly Twitter), expressing his excitement. Subsequently, he shared a behind-the-scenes photo featuring numerous uniformed Air Force officers gathered around a long table, offering a glimpse into the movie's production.

Fighter is co-written and directed by Siddharth Anand, known for the recent blockbuster Pathaan featuring Shah Rukh Khan. Alongside Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor, the movie is part of an envisioned aerial action series. Its theatrical release is scheduled for next year on Republic Day, originally slated for September 2023 but postponed due to COVID-19-related delays.

Regarding their other projects, Hrithik Roshan's recent appearance was in the 2022 action thriller Vikram Vedha alongside Saif Ali Khan, receiving positive critical acclaim despite underperforming at the box office. Apart from Fighter, he's set to appear in Ayan Mukerji's War 2, part of the YRF spy universe. Meanwhile, Deepika has the Telugu sci-fi action Kalki 2898 AD, and Rohit Shetty's Singham Again in the making whereas Anil Kapoor is preparing for the release of Animal, an action crime drama starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna.