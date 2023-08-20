Hyderabad: Sunny Deol has put rumours to rest about his involvement in Border 2, asserting that he has not committed to any new film project following the success of Gadar 2. The actor is currently relishing the triumph of Gadar 2, which is on the verge of crossing the impressive milestone of Rs 350 crore nett in India. Despite this, Sunny Deol hinted at an upcoming surprise announcement.

After the emergence of erroneous news articles speculating about Border 2, Sunny Deol took to Instagram Stories on Saturday to clarify the situation. Denying the Border 2 reports, Sunny denied signing any new project and said he will share updates on his upcoming project at the right time.

"Some news has been circulating of me signing a few films, I would like to inform that currently I am only concentrating on Gadar 2 and receiving all your love. I have not signed any film and would be announcing something special soon at the right time. Till then keep showering your love on Tara Singh and Gadar2." - Sunny Deol

Recently a webloid report quoted an unnamed source who indicated that Border 2 would focus on a younger cast and would primarily retain Sunny Deol from the original Border lineup. The source disclosed that the project had been in the planning stages for the past 2-3 years, and an official announcement is anticipated within a fortnight. The film's backdrop is expected to be the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

Sunny Deol, speaking at the presser post Gadar 2 success, expressed his dedication to creating impactful cinema and affirmed his commitment to crafting quality films in the future. Apart from Gadar 2, the actor is rumored to be engaged in two other film projects: Baap and Soorya.

Gadar 2, directed by Anil Sharma, has gained remarkable traction across India and abroad, with its box office collections currently reaching an impressive ₹236 crore. The film features a cast that includes Ameesh Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, Manish Wadhwa, Gaurav Chopra, Rakesh Bedi, among others.

