Hyderabad: The inaugural event of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai was a gala affair with crème de la crème of arts and entertainment world, both Indian and international, gathered at the Jio World Gardens, Bandra-Kurla Complex on Friday evening. Filmmaker Boney Kapoor, who also marked his presence at the event, was seen arriving with his daughter Janhvi Kapoor's rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya. Janhvi, however, made a solo appearance in an all-white attire at the event.

In videos and pictures from the NMACC opening ceremony, Boney and Shikhar were seen arriving together. Boney was seen donning a gray suit while Shikhar opted for a velvet blazer in green which he teamed up with a white shirt and high-waist gray pants. Shikhar and Boney also posed together for paps at the NMACC event.

Meanwhile, Janhvi on Saturday took to Instagram to share pictures of her look for the Ambani event. The actor opted for Manish Malhotra design for the night. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, JK looked regal in the all-white outfit featuring pearl embellished choli and chikankari lehenga with cape. Janhvi tied her hair in a bun and went with glossy makeup and a tinge of soft pink on her lips. A pearl choker with a statement pendant rounded off her look on a perfect note.

Coming back to Boney's equation with Janhvi's alleged boyfriend Shikhar, the duo seems to get along really well. This is not the first time when Boney was spotted with Shikhar. Earlier last month, Boney and Shikhar were spotted at the airport as they jetted off with Janhvi to celebrate her birthday at an undisclosed location. Janhvi and Shikhar are said to have rekindled romance last year. Since then, the rumorued lovebirds have been spotted together on several dates.