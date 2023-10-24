Boman Irani reveals Dunki will be Shah Rukh Khan's next blockbuster of the year
Published: Oct 24, 2023, 10:02 PM
Hyderabad: The Cine And TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA) celebrated the grand opening of their new official complex, CINTAA House in Mumbai on Tuesday. The event was graced by the presence of esteemed personalities from the entertainment industry. Among the attendees was the renowned actor, Boman Irani, who was deeply moved by the majestic CINTAA Tower and the Hindu and Muslim rituals performed on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra.
After his appearance in Uunchai, Boman Irani is set to embody the character of a London-based lawyer in Rajumari Hirani's upcoming film Dunki, featuring Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role. Reflecting on the film, he expressed his satisfaction with its outcome, confidently stating that it would mark Shah Rukh's third consecutive success.
Shah Rukh Khan experienced tremendous success with his last two releases, Pathaan and Jawan, shattering numerous box office records worldwide by surpassing the Rs 1000 crore mark.
Apart from King Khan in Dunki, a comedy-drama centered on the theme of illicit migration, the film also boasts a stellar cast including Taapsee Pannu, Dia Mirza, Dharmendra, Satish Shah, Parikshit Sahni, and Vicky Kaushal making a cameo appearance. The film is scheduled to hit theaters in December, coinciding with the Christmas week.
The film's first poster was unveiled recently, which offers a glimpse of Shah Rukh Khan's character from behind, dressed as a soldier and holding a bag and other belongings while overlooking a vast desert. The tagline of the film reads, "A soldier's journey to keep a promise".