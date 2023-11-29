BOLLYWOOD ACTOR RANDEEP HOODA TIES THE KNOT WITH LIN LAISHRAM

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram tied the nuptial knot at Imphal in Manipur on Wednesday. The couple got married in a traditional Meitei ceremony in the presence of family members and a few friends.

Ahead of the wedding, 47-year-old Randeep had expressed his excitement about getting married in Laishram's Meitei traditions. The couple took their wedding vows in the Shannapung resort.

Randeep performed the rituals wearing a white kurta-pyjama as his wife Lin looked dazzling pretty in a white and pink saree paired with a black blouse. She completed her look with gorgeous gold jewellery.

Randeep and Lin have been in a relationship for a long time. Lin has been a part of films such as ‘Mary Kom’, ‘Rangoon’ and recently in ‘Jaane Jaan’. Randeep was last seen in ‘Sergeant’. His upcoming film is ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar', which also marks his directorial debut.

Earlier, Randeep and Lin had announced their marriage on Instagram, saying, “Taking a leaf out of the Mahabharata where Arjuna married Manipuri Warrior Princess Chitrangada, We are getting married with the blessings of our families and friends.“As we embark on this journey, we seek your blessings and love for this union of cultures, for which we are forever indebted and grateful."

Randeep had also shared that a reception will take place at a later date in Mumbai.

Notably, Lin made her Bollywood debut in 2007 with the film Om Shanti Om in which she gave a cameo appearance as Om Kapoor's friend. She has appeared in other Bollywood films including Mary Kom (2014) as Bem, Umrika (2015) as Udai's wife, Rangoon (2017) as Mema, Qaidi Band (2017), and Axone (2019) as Chanbi.

Randeep, on the other hand, made his debut with Monsoon Wedding, got a lot of popularity with films such as Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster, Rang Rasiya, Jism 2 and many more.

He will be seen in the film Swatantra Veer Savarkar. The project is a biopic of freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, popularly known as Veer Savarkar. Savarkar was born on 28 May 1883 in Maharashtra's Nashik. He was a freedom fighter, politician, lawyer, and writer. Savarkar is known for coining the term 'Hindutva'.