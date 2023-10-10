Hyderabad: Former Bollywood actor Aftab Shivdasani is the latest to be a victim of cyber fraud. The Masti actor lost Rs 1.50 lakh after receiving a text message asking him to update his Know Your Customer (KYC) data related to a renowned private sector bank. According to a Bandra police station official, the event occurred on Sunday, and a case was filed the following day on Monday.

"The actor received a message from an unknown mobile number. He was instructed in the text to update his KYC details linked to the bank, or his account would be suspended. Shivdasani followed the URL provided in the message. As he followed the instructions, he received a message saying that Rs 1,49,999 had been deducted from his account," he explained.

According to the official, the actor then contacted the bank's branch manager on Monday and filed a police complaint based on his suggestion. He further informed that a complaint had been registered under provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 420 (cheating), and parts of the Information Technology (IT) Act, and that additional investigation was on.

Shivdasani has appeared in a number of Bollywood films such as Mast, Masti, and Hungama. However, not just him, prior to this, Ayesha Shroff, former film producer, wife of Jackie Shroff, and mother of Tiger Shroff, has filed a cheating complaint after being tricked out of Rs 58 lakh rupees. Last year, a man was nabbed for defrauding actor Annu Kapoor of Rs 4 lakh under the guise of upgrading his bank KYC details.