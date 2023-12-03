Hyderabad: Bobby Deol recently expressed his heartfelt appreciation for the overwhelming love and support he received following the release of the gangster drama Animal. His portrayal of the antagonist, Abrar, has garnered significant acclaim, prompting fans to demand for a spin-off centered around his character.

After he kickstarted his second innings with Salman Khan starrer Race 3, Bobby Deol faced a period of seeking substantial roles. However, his career is witnessing an upward trajectory with noteworthy performances, especially his portrayal of the formidable Abrar in Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Taking to Instagram, Bobby shared a video compilation of highlight moments from the promotional events of Animal, expressing gratitude in the caption, stating, "Gratitude is the best attitude. 🙏 Thank you all for your unwavering support and for allowing me to share my passion with you. Here’s to many more moments together on this incredible journey! 🎥 #Thankful #AnimalKaEnemy."

Following his post, fans poured in their warm responses, expressing admiration. Some fans eagerly demanded a standalone project focusing on Abrar, expressing sentiments like "You were fabulous! I wish there was much more of you! Give us a whole movie on Abrar! ❤️🔥" and "We need a standalone project for Abrar 🔥."

Bobby Deol, known for reinventing himself through diverse roles, spoke about embracing the morally complex character of Abrar in a recent interview. He mentioned having no hesitation in portraying a character devoid of morals due to a compelling backstory. Explaining Abrar's animalistic nature, Deol said, "He (Abrar) is obsessed with revenge. So when you get so obsessed, you don’t see what is good and bad, you just want to finish someone."

Animal boasts a cast including Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, Shakti Kapoor, Suresh Oberoi, and Prem Chopra. Since its release, the film has sparked divided opinions among critics and audiences, with criticism directed at its portrayal of toxic masculinity and unconventional plot points. Responding to this, Deol acknowledged the polarized reactions, stating, "Filmmakers create stories for people to be entertained. This kind of toxicity and all of this exists in our society... I think we are entertainers and we want to do different kinds of genres." He concluded, "That's how I look at it; nothing can be liked by every individual."