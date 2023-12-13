BOBBY DEOL SHARES SANDEEP REDDY VANGA CHOPPED OFF KISSING SCENE BETWEEN HIM AND RANBIR KAPOOR IN ANIMAL LIKELY TO BE RETAINED IN OTT VERSION

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Bobby Deol shared some surprising details about the climactic action scene in his latest movie Animal. In the film, Bobby's character Abrar engages in a shirtless fight on an airstrip with Ranbir Kapoor's character Ranvijay. Recently, in an interview, Bobby admitted that there exists a love-hate dynamic between the two characters, which is reflected in certain artistic choices made by director Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Bobby also disclosed a pivotal moment in the film that the director had removed from the theatrical version but might include in the Netflix release. The actor recalled Sandeep's description of Abrar, where he said two brothers want to kill each other, yet there remains a love that binds them. "I (Sandeep) am going to shoot the climax sequence with a background song that conveys this love," said Bobby.

The actor revealed that there was originally a scene featuring a kiss between the two characters. He explained, "He (Sandeep) said, 'You're fighting and suddenly kiss him, and then you don't give up, and in the end, he kills you.' However, the kiss was later removed. I think it might be included in the uncut Netflix version. After sharing all this, he told me, 'You are mute.'"

Bobby explained that the scene's essence of love, which depicts Abrar and Ranvijay lying on top of each other shirtless, is intertwined with familial bonds. However, it was Sandeep's concept to include that specific moment in the fight sequence during their practice sessions. Bobby said, "Sandeep suggested, 'Bobby, I want you to punch him and then lie on top of him'. It was more about me being powerful. Obviously, the hero always wins in the end. The shot of me unzipping was Sandeep's idea as well. He brings an alpha quality to every character he portrays," he said.

Although Animal has become one of the biggest hits of the year, accumulating over Rs 750 crore worldwide, it has faced criticism for its portrayal of women and its perceived glorification of toxic masculinity. In response, Bobby expressed that the film is actually raising awareness about the cruelty that exists in the world.