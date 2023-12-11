BOBBY DEOL REVEALS HOW HE CAME UP WITH THE VIRAL DANCE STEP OF JAMAL KUDU FROM RANBIR KAPOOR STARRER ANIMAL

Hyderabad: The film Animal helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga has received mixed reviews, but its songs have become immensely popular. With actors Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles, senior actor Bobby Deol's triumphant comeback on the big screen has shattered numerous box office records.

Apart from his powerful portrayal of Abrar Haque, Bobby Deol garnered a lot of attention from fans for his entry and dance moves in the viral song Jamal Kudu. Recently, in an interview with a newswire, the 54-year-old actor shared insights into the scene and shared how he came up with the dance step in the song.

During the interview, Bobby Deol expressed his gratitude towards the fans who have shown immense love for Jamal Kudu. He mentioned being overwhelmed upon seeing people imitating his dance step by placing a glass on their dog's head and even wearing the same suit as him.

The actor further elaborated, stating that Sandeep Reddy Vanga had shared the song with him in advance as he has a great sense of music and the overall art of filmmaking. Sandeep found the song and informed Bobby Deol that it would be used in his character's introduction scene. When they began shooting, the choreographer instructed Bobby to perform the dance step.

Bobby was confused and asked what he was supposed to do, to which the choreographer responded, "Don't do it like Bobby Deol." At that point, Bobby turned to actor Saurabh Shukla, who played his brother and asked him to demonstrate how he would do it.

Bobby stated that he is against copying someone else's dance steps, and shared a story from his childhood that during his visits to Punjab, he used to get drunk with others while keeping glasses on their heads. He never understood why they did it until that memory unexpectedly resurfaced during the filming of Jamal Kudu. Sandeep Reddy Vanga appreciated Bobby's improvised dance step and approved of it.

Regarding the source of Jamal Kudu, the song is a revamped version of an Iranian track titled Jamaal Jamaaloo by Iran's Khatareh Group, which dates back around ten years. The new version has been recreated by Harshvardhan Rameshwar. Meanwhile, Animal hit theatres on December 1, 2023, and following its tremendous success, a sequel titled Animal Park is in the works.