BOBBY DEOL PROMISES HIS WIFE TANIA DEOL FOREVER LOVE ON 27TH WEDDING ANNIVERSARY

Mumbai: Actor Bobby Deol in the early hours of Tuesday penned down an adorable wish for his wife Tanya Deol on the occasion of their 27th wedding anniversary.

Taking to Instagram, Bobby shared a picture and wrote, "Happy 27th anniversary my love forever yours." In the picture, the Apne actor could be seen posing with his wife. Soon after he shared the picture, his family, fans, and friends swamped the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

Bobby's father and yesteryear superstar Dharmendra also showered love upon the couple as they celebrate 27 years of togetherness. Commenting on Bobby's post, Dharmendra wrote, "Happy Anniversary, love you kids," while actor Chunky Panday wrote, "Happy Happy Anniversary my Dearest."

Bobby and Tania tied the knot on May 30, 1996. The couple welcomed son Aryaman in 2001 and son Dharam in 2004. The duo has always safeguarded their personal life from the media glare.

READ | Bobby Deol opens up on fleeting nature of fame, admits falling from stardom hurts

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bobby was last seen in Prakash Jha's political drama series Aashram 3 which premiered on MX Player and received positive responses from the audience. He will be next seen in director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's gangster drama film 'Animal' alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Anil Kapoor.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on August 11 and will face a big Bollywood clash with Sunny Deol's film Gadar 2. Apart from that, he also has director Anil Sharma's next Apne 2 along with Sunny Deol, Karan Deol and his father Dharmendra. (With agency inputs)