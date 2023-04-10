BOBBY DEOL OPENS UP ON FLEETING NATURE OF FAME ADMITS FALLING FROM STARDOM HURTS

Hyderabad: Though he comes from an illustrious filmy family Bobby Deol couldn't dodge failure. The actor who was a star in the 90s vanished in thin air after choices that he made went wrong. Good looks, family background, and potential as an actor serve no good when Bobby was going through a career lull.

The actor, who is busy revamping his career with substantial roles in multi-starrers and OTT projects, has opened up on his fall from stardom. Bobby has managed to be around for nearly three decades in the industry but he also admits that he braved the time when there was a dearth of opportunities.

In a recent interview, Bobby said that he knew if failure hits his parents will have his back but the 'fall hurts no matter how much cushion' one has from the loved ones. The 54-year-old actor said that he had to get back on his feet as he knew for sure that no one can make or break anyone.

Speaking about the fleeting nature of fame, Bobby said: "Stardom doesn’t last too long. I was a star once, and it died, it vanished. No one took me seriously as an actor. I knew I had the potential, and the capabilities but nobody had given me an opportunity. I had chosen work which didn’t work for me so things went the other way around. So, I tried working on that and worked on myself as an actor."

The actor also revealed that people vanished after his films did not work and nobody was interested in casting him. But a positive approach towards life helped him sail through the tough times. Bobby said he worked on himself and reinvented the actor in him so that he attracts desired work.

Bobby, who was last seen in Love Hosterl, has an interesting lineup of projects at various stages of production. Coming up next for him is Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Animal. He is also exploring south and will be seen in Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan's upcoming film Hari Hara Veera Mallu.