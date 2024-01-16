Bobby Deol is no longer a part of Ranbir Kapoor starrer Ramayana?
Published: 44 minutes ago
Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Bobby Deol, who is basking in the success of Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal, has a lot of interesting projects in the pipeline, one of which was the upcoming film Ramayana. However, the makers, who were earlier considering Bobby Deol for the role of Kumbhakarna, have now revealed that the actor is not involved in Nitesh Tiwari helmed Ramayana.
Initial reports indicated the makers' interest in casting Lara Dutta as Princess Kaikeyi, the third consort of King Dashrath and the mother of Prince Bharat. Additionally, Bobby was expected to portray Kumbhakarna, the younger brother of Ravana, recognised for his enormous size and insatiable appetite.
As per a previous report, Lara is predominantly on board for the project, whereas Bobby was taking his time to assess his options amidst the abundance of offers that have come his way following the success of Animal. The report also suggests that actor Sunny Deol is contemplating the role of Lord Hanuman, considering it to be a transformative character similar to the late Dara Singh's portrayal.
Additional details from the report reveal that Lara's character will have a significant presence in the first part of Ramayana, with Sunny Deol joining the cast in the second installment. The filming of the initial part is scheduled to commence with Ranbir Kapoor, and Lara is expected to join the team in approximately two months. Actor Yash will have an expanded role in the second film, with both Yash and Sunny making special appearances in the first film, which is slated to be shot in July this year. The movie, boasting a substantial budget, extensive VFX, and unprecedented action sequences, aims for a release in the latter half of 2025.
