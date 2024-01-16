BOBBY DEOL IS NO LONGER A PART OF RANBIR KAPOOR STARRER RAMAYANA

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Bobby Deol, who is basking in the success of Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal, has a lot of interesting projects in the pipeline, one of which was the upcoming film Ramayana. However, the makers, who were earlier considering Bobby Deol for the role of Kumbhakarna, have now revealed that the actor is not involved in Nitesh Tiwari helmed Ramayana.

Initial reports indicated the makers' interest in casting Lara Dutta as Princess Kaikeyi, the third consort of King Dashrath and the mother of Prince Bharat. Additionally, Bobby was expected to portray Kumbhakarna, the younger brother of Ravana, recognised for his enormous size and insatiable appetite.

As per a previous report, Lara is predominantly on board for the project, whereas Bobby was taking his time to assess his options amidst the abundance of offers that have come his way following the success of Animal. The report also suggests that actor Sunny Deol is contemplating the role of Lord Hanuman, considering it to be a transformative character similar to the late Dara Singh's portrayal.