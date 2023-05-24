BLOODY DADDY TRAILER OUT SHAHID KAPOOR IS EMBATTLED TO SAVE RELATIONSHIP THAT TRULY MATTERS TO HIM

Hyderabad: Makers of the upcoming film Bloody Daddy starring Shahid Kapoor on Wednesday unveiled the trailer of the film. In the trailer, Shahid can be seen in an intense action avatar as he fights all odds to save a relationship that truly means the world to him. Bloody Daddy trailer also gave a glimpse of Sanjay Kapoor, Ronit Roy and Diana Penty.

The nearly two-minute-long trailer opens with Shahid narrating the story of a 'really f**ked up night.' The trailer gives a glimpse of how an embattled Shahid will do anything to save the one relationship that truly matters to him. In the process, he takes on drug lords, a crime boss, and murderous narcs.

Talking about the film, working with Ali Abbas Zafar, and his role in Bloody Daddy, Shahid had earlier said that the entire creative process was a "lot of fun." The actor also heaped praise on Ali and said that he understands the action genre very well and that makes working with the filmmaker enjoyable.

The actor also spoke about how his dancing experience helped him understand action choreography really fast. Shahid said that the team of action directors which came from London and Hollywood were a bit skeptical and had a feeling that "it is going to be a disaster" as they are used to a lot of rehearsals before action sequences. Shahid, however, picked up the action scenes quickly as he comes from a dancing background and can memorise things fast. Bloody Daddy will stream from June 9 on Jio cinema.