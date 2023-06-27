BLIND TEASER SONAM KAPOOR DELVES INTO DARKNESS SEEKING THE LIGHT OF TRUTH

Hyderabad: The much-anticipated teaser for Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's next flick Blind has finally been revealed. The film, directed by Shome Makhija, stars Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, Lilette Dubey, and Shubham Saraf among others. The film is the Bollywood adaptation of the 2011 Korean murder thriller of the same name helmed by Ahn Sang-hoon.

"The truth, like evil, takes many shapes... Will Gia be able to overcome the darkness?" read the description over the teaser on YouTube. The film was formerly announced to have a direct OTT release. Blind will be available on Jio Cinema's OTT platform on July 7, two days before Sonam's birthday.

The compelling story of Blind follows a police officer as he begins on a relentless quest for a serial killer. The new teaser begins with a dramatic moment in which Sonam plays a blind woman getting into a cab and being served water by the taxi driver, played by Purab Kohli. The video also shows a few scenes from the film, such as how the blind lady saves herself and becomes determined to catch the brutal cab driver, who turns out to be a serial killer, and bring justice to society.

Jio Studios presents the picture in collaboration with RV Motion Pictures & Lead Films, a Kanai, Avma, and Kross Pictures production. Sonam was most recently seen in Dulquer Salmaan's The Zoya Factor. The film, directed by Abhishek Sharma, failed to wow audiences at the box office. She in the past has appeared in various major films, including Raanjhanaa, Neerja, Players, Delhi-6, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Sanju, and Padman.

