BIT OF INFLUENCE FROM HIM RAJVEER DEOL OPENS ON WHY HE RELATES TO UNCLE ABHAY DEOL MORE THAN GRANDFATHER DHARMENDRA

Hyderabad: Rajveer Deol, Sunny Deol's son, is poised to make his Bollywood debut in the upcoming flick Dono. The film is helmed by Avnish S. Barjatya, son of Sooraj R. Barjatya, and is co-written by Avnish S. Barjatya and Manu Sharma. Rajveer, who is currently promoting his film, spoke about how his uncle, actor Abhay Deol, showed him a new side of cinema and why he can relate to his uncle more than his grandfather, veteran actor Dharmendra, when it comes to acting process.

Rajveer Deol in a recent interview said that it was difficult for his grandfather, veteran actor Dharmendra, to describe his acting approach, but he could relate better to his uncle, actor Abhay Deol. "I think it's difficult for these big big legends to explain their process (acting process)" he remarked, adding, "it was a different time, and they had their own challenges to conquer. I could identify with Abhay Chacha more, and he showed me a different world of films. And as a result my interest only grew further, so you can see a little of his impact on me."

Sunny Deol's son elaborated on what Abhay had told Rajveer, saying, "He just told me that people will keep limitations on you. They will tell you that you are silent, and you will believe this. So these are the constraints that people will impose on you, and unconsciously you will believe them, even though they don't exist if you don't want them to. So, a quiet guy can be an extrovert, a shy guy can be violent, and a violent guy can be a loving guy."