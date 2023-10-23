BIRTHDAY SPECIAL OVER RS 1400 CR RIDING ON THE BRAND PRABHA

Hyderabad: As the Baahubali star, Prabhas, marks his 44th birthday on October 23, his journey in the film industry continues to be a captivating saga. From catapulting to nationwide fame with SS Rajamouli's Baahubali franchise to embracing a mix of hits and misses in recent times, Prabhas remains an enduring force in both the southern and Hindi film industries. On his birthday, we explore Prabhas' upcoming cinematic ventures, each carrying a significant weight on the broad shoulders of this iconic actor.

Prabhas' journey from a humble beginning to becoming the Bahubali of Indian cinema is an inspiration for actors across generations. He has proven that with hard work, dedication, and a commitment to one's craft, anyone can achieve pan-India stardom. His charisma and powerful screen presence enabled him to transcend language barriers. Yet, Prabhas' fans eagerly anticipate more reasons to celebrate the actor in him, beyond the accolades he garnered post-Baahubali. His ability to captivate audiences well beyond Telugu-speaking regions remains undeniable. Hence, filmmakers eagerly vie for the opportunity to collaborate with this star. Ace filmmakers entrust Prabhas to bring to life their most ambitious vision and his lineup of upcoming films affirms the same.

Salaar: A High-Voltage Action Extravaganza

Prabhas' fans eagerly anticipate Salaar, a movie that holds the promise of revitalising his career. The action thriller, helmed by Prashanth Neel, casts Prabhas in the lead role. With filming spanning India, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, it is nothing short of a pan-Indian spectacle. Hombale Films, the masterminds behind the KGF franchise, and Kantara have reportedly invested a lavish budget of Rs 400 crore into this epic. Scheduled for a December 22 release, Salaar is all set to clash with Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki at the box office which will hit the screens a day early.

Kalki 2898 AD: A Sci-Fi Epic of Monumental Proportions

Director Nag Ashwin, known for his National Award-winning work, entrusts Prabhas with his most ambitious project, Kalki 2898 AD. This sci-fi film is touted as the costliest film in the history of Indian cinema, with a staggering budget of Rs 600 crores funded by noted banner in south, Vyjayanthi Films. In this dystopian world, Prabhas will play a pivotal role as a savior, bringing humor and heart to the narrative. The film boasts a star-studded cast including Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone.

Spirit: A Cop Thriller with a Rs 400 Crore Punch

Another heavyweight in Prabhas' filmography is Spirit, a project directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Shrouded in mystery, the film is rumored to be crafted with a budget of Rs 400 crore and produced by Bhushan Kumar, head-honcho of T-Series Films. In a first for his illustrious career spread over two decades, Prabhas will don the role of a cop in this action thriller, adding a fresh dimension to his repertoire.

Raja Deluxe: A Humble Offering from Prabhas

Amidst these grand releases, Prabhas will also feature in Raja Deluxe, a Telugu horror-comedy directed by Dasari Maruthi. In a surprising move, Prabhas has reportedly forgone his usual remuneration, opting for profit-sharing to keep the film's budget in check for this comparatively