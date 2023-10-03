Bipasha Basu flaunts her radiant smile as she spends quality time with 'baby chatterbox' Devi - see pics
Published: 2 hours ago
Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Bipasha Basu, who has not appeared on the big screen for a very long time, is currently embracing a new stage of her life- as mother. The actor spends most of the time enjoying with her daughter Devi Basu Singh Grover.
She often keeps her fans updated by sharing glimpses of her baby girl. Once again on Monday night, Bipasha took to her social media handle and dropped adorable visuals where she was seen relishing her time with Devi.
Taking to Instagram Stories, the No Entry actor posted a boomerang featuring herself with her cute daughter having some personal playtime. In the clip, Devi could be seen playing with her mother while sitting on her lap. Adding more details about their fun time, Bipasha wrote, "Showing me her little finger and jabbering away! Baby chatterbox, just like mamma."
The 44-year-old actor shared yet another video with Devi. The toddler was seen playing with her mother's 'cute' nose in that video. Sharing the clip, Bipasha wrote, "Someone loves mamma's nose. I know it's a cute nose." For the unversed, Bipasha tied the knot with actor Karan Singh Grover on April 30, 2016, and welcomed their daughter Devi in November 2022.
On the work front, Bipasha appeared in more than 50 movies in numerous languages over a span of seven years in her career. The model who eventually made the transition to acting entered Bollywood in 2001 as a supporting actor in the movie Ajnabee. She gained fame with the 2002 supernatural thriller Raaz, followed by Jism, Rudraksh, Barsaat, Apaharan, and No Entry among others.