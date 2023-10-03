Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Bipasha Basu, who has not appeared on the big screen for a very long time, is currently embracing a new stage of her life- as mother. The actor spends most of the time enjoying with her daughter Devi Basu Singh Grover.

She often keeps her fans updated by sharing glimpses of her baby girl. Once again on Monday night, Bipasha took to her social media handle and dropped adorable visuals where she was seen relishing her time with Devi.

Bipasha Basu flaunts her radiant smile as she spends quality time with 'baby chatterbox' Devi

Taking to Instagram Stories, the No Entry actor posted a boomerang featuring herself with her cute daughter having some personal playtime. In the clip, Devi could be seen playing with her mother while sitting on her lap. Adding more details about their fun time, Bipasha wrote, "Showing me her little finger and jabbering away! Baby chatterbox, just like mamma."

The 44-year-old actor shared yet another video with Devi. The toddler was seen playing with her mother's 'cute' nose in that video. Sharing the clip, Bipasha wrote, "Someone loves mamma's nose. I know it's a cute nose." For the unversed, Bipasha tied the knot with actor Karan Singh Grover on April 30, 2016, and welcomed their daughter Devi in November 2022.