Bipasha Basu drops adorable video of 'Devi and Papa' Karan Singh Grover enjoying car ride

Mumbai: Actor Bipasha Basu often shares cute pictures and videos of her daughter Devi Basu Singh Grover on her social media. On Monday, the actor shared an adorable video of her daughter enjoying a car ride with father Karan Singh Grover.

Taking to Instagram, Bipasha shared the video on her stories and captioned it, "Devi and Papa." In the video, the Hate Story 3 actor could be seen holding Devi in his hands as she is enjoying the view outside the car. Bipasha's daughter could be seen donning a cute pink dress with multiple red hearts on it.

Bipasha and Karan Singh Grover welcomed their first child, on November 12, last year, six years after their marriage. Taking to Instagram, Bipasha shared a post through which she announced the name of her daughter.

The picture read, "12.11.2022. Devi Basu Singh Grover. The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is divine." The couple on August 16, last year, officially announced that they are expecting their first child together. Initially, the couple was very private and protective about their daughter's pictures being out in the public domain. But slowly, the pair let their guard down and started sharing her pictures by themselves on social media.

Meanwhile, On the work front, Karan Singh Grover will be next seen in director Siddharth Anand's next aerial action thriller film Fighter alongside Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. The film is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2024 (With agency inputs)

Also read: 'Happy 6 months to our heart': Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover celebrates daughter Devi's half-birthday