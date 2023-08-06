BIPASHA BASU BREAKS DOWN AS SHE OPENS UP ABOUT HER 3 MONTHS OLD DAUGHTER UNDERGOING HEART SURGERY

Hyderabad: Actor Bipasha Basu recently shared a heart-wrenching and emotional journey of motherhood during a candid conversation with actor Neha Dhupia on Instagram Live. The revelation centered around her and husband Karan Singh Grover's daughter, Devi Basu Singh Grover, who was born with a challenging health condition.

Devi's birth on November 12, 2022, was a moment of immense joy for Bipasha and Karan. However, they soon discovered that their baby girl had been born with a ventricular septal defect (VSD), which means she had two holes in her heart. The couple kept the news private initially, grappling with the weight of the diagnosis and the uncertainty that lay ahead.

Bipasha opened up about the emotional rollercoaster they went through, trying to understand the complexities of their daughter's condition. She expressed gratitude to the mothers who helped her through this tough journey, emphasizing that it was a challenging experience she wouldn't wish upon any parent.

The first five months of Devi's life were marked by worry and anxiety for the parents. Doctors advised monitoring the condition each month, hoping it would heal naturally. However, the holes in Devi's heart were large, raising doubts about the possibility of spontaneous healing. As the months passed without improvement, the couple had to prepare for the possibility of surgery.

The decision to undergo open-heart surgery for their three-month-old daughter weighed heavily on Bipasha and Karan. As believers, they held onto hope for a natural healing, but they ultimately had to face the reality that surgery was necessary to ensure their daughter's well-being.

Bipasha recounted the emotional turmoil leading up to the operation. She had done extensive research, consulted with surgeons, and visited hospitals to make an informed decision. While she was ready for the procedure, Karan struggled to come to terms with it. The surgery lasted for an agonizing six hours, and Bipasha felt her life come to a standstill while Devi was in the operating theatre.

Finally, the good news arrived—Devi's surgery was successful. Bipasha's anxiety turned into immense relief, and her daughter's health gradually improved. She expressed gratitude for the skilled medical professionals who took care of Devi during this critical time.

Today, Devi is doing well and is on her way to recovery. Bipasha and Karan cherish their daughter's resilience and strength throughout the ordeal. They hope that by sharing their journey, they can provide support and encouragement to other parents who may be facing similar challenges.

