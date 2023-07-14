BILLION HEARTS PRAYING FOR YOU AKSHAY KUMAR ANUPAM KHER AND OTHERS EXTEND WISHES TO LUNAR MISSION CHANDRAYAAN 3

Hyderabad: Actors Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, and Suniel Shetty sent out messages of support and congratulations to ISRO scientists and the country as India prepares for its third lunar mission, Chandrayaan 3. While Akshay stated that it is 'time to rise', Anupam Kher hailed the lunar mission, wishing ISRO scientists the best of luck.

The Fat Boy LVM3-M4 rocket will launch Chandrayaan 3 on Friday at 2:35 p.m. as part of India's moon quest. Taking to Twitter, Akshay Kumar reshared an earlier tweet that he posted during the launch of Chandrayaan 2 back in 2019 saying, "And the time has come to rise! Best wishes to all of our @isro scientists for Chandrayaan 3. Billions of people are praying for you."

Actor Anupam Kher also chimed in to wish the ISRO team. He tweeted: "India all set for its third lunar mission. I wish our ISRO scientists the best of luck with the launch of Chandrayaan 3. May our flag soar high (Jhanda ooncha rahe hamara). Jai Hind..."

Moreover, Suniel Shetty tweeted a photo of Chandrayaan 3 with the caption, "Excitement levels reaching the MOON! I'm sending virtual wishes to Chandrayaan 3 on its forthcoming mission! I can't wait to see India's technological prowess soar to new heights! May the journey be easy, the discoveries be mind-blowing, and the success be spectacular! #proudIndian"

On the professional front, Akshay Kumar has OMG 2, whose teaser was released earlier this week. It depicts Akshay in a Lord Shiva-inspired form with dreadlocks. The film, which also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam, will be released in theatres on August 11. On the other hand, Suniel last appeared in the Hunter web series this year. He will soon be seen in Hera Pheri 3, where he will reprise his role as Shyam.

