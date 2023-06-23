BIGG BOSS OTT 2 POOJA BHATT YELLS AT PALAK PURSWANI LATTER CRIES AFTER HEATED ARGUMENT

Hyderabad: There is no denying that Bigg Boss OTT 2 is getting more and more interesting with each passing episode. The latest episode was filled with many exciting moments as Bigg Boss called out participants for being fake and sent three participants to jail while BB money was lowered to zero. However, during this, what grabbed everyone's attention was the heated argument between Pooja Bhatt and Palak Purswani.

In the episode that aired on Thursday night, Pooja served as the mediator between Manisha Rani and Jad Hadid after a minor disagreement. During this, Palak Purswani and Jiya Shankar entered the spot. But Pooja made the choice to undermine Jiya and Palak in order to praise her new friend Manisha. She pointed out that Manisha is far more mature compared to the two of them. The attack initially left Palak speechless because it came out of nowhere. She kept trying to defend herself, but Pooja would cut her off over and over again.

The actor-director attempted to do the same thing with Palak earlier in the episode, but the latter gave in and listened to what she had to say. However, this time, Palak made the decision not to take it lying down. As Palak retaliated, still being polite and respectful, Pooja responded by saying that she had no grace and thought she was better than Manisha. Palak tried to make her point, but Pooja somehow decided not to let her speak. After the fight, poor Palak started sobbing in the kitchen. Jiya did her best to cheer her up as they bonded by being collectively targeted by Pooja.

Also read: Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt reveals the reason behind her divorce with Manish Makhija

Pooja made an unexpected appearance on the show and was welcomed into the Bigg Boss house with 1.5 lakh BB currency. Palak was placed on hold after breaking some rules requiring her to keep her association with Bigg Boss a secret. Salman Khan's Bigg Boss OTT 2 premiered on June 17 and is available on Jio Cinema for free.