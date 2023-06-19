Hyderabad: Hours before entering the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house, Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's estranged wife Aaliya Siddiqui said in an interview, "I am really excited and a bit nervous, but only because I would be away from my kids for a long time." Aaliya wants to create her own identity through the Salman Khan-hosted show. She shared that her children too were emotional but supportive of her decision, and added that Nawaz also wanted her to go out and begin her own career.

Sharing about her decision to enter Bigg Boss, Aaliya stated that she has always wanted to be in front of the camera. She revealed that before she married Nawazuddin, she worked on a few projects in the South and has also featured in a few item songs. Although acting was a fun career, she really wanted to be a director, so she started her own production house where she could direct the movies she wanted.

She said, "Life soon was taken over by my kids, and after I was offered Bigg Boss. I thought why not? I see this as a challenge and an opportunity to show my true self. People will get to know Aaliya now, and not just the woman in Nawaz's life. This show is also a way to understand who you are. It will give me time to reflect upon myself and the patience I have."

Not opening up about her divorce case much, Aaliya revealed how she was perceived as a lady who was causing difficulty for her spouse. She stated that although her reputation had been tarnished, it had given her the courage to face her own challenges.