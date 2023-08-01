BIGG BOSS OTT 2 HOUSE GETS EMOTIONAL AS HOUSEMATES MEET FAMILY MEMBERS AFTER MORE THAN 45 DAYS

Mumbai: The family reunion in Bigg Boss OTT 2 will now lead to a whirlwind of emotions as the emotional drama only gets more intense and carries on wayward, until the grand finale finally happens. With the family week going on in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt entered the house to meet his filmmaker-daughter Pooja Bhatt, who is a contestant in the show.

He shares heartwarming words with each contestant, acknowledging their unique qualities. He praises Bebika as a strong woman, calls Jad a handsome guy, and describes Abhishek as a softy hidden within a coconut shell. The most touching moment comes when Mahesh Bhatt meets Elvish. He expresses that when Elvish cried on a previous Weekend Ka Vaar, it touched his heart deeply. He recalls a personal story, sharing a transformative experience in his life.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Jiya Shankar's mother Surekha Gavli spoke about her childhood, sharing many heartfelt details regarding her life, the troubles she’s had to face while growing up.During Jiya's bonding moment with Abhishek Malhan, Jiya's mom shared a heartfelt story of her separation from Jiya's father.

Narrating her life story to Abhishek, her mother said that Jiya has not opened up emotionally in the 'Bigg Boss' house, as she is very sensitive and emotional, and as such a bit distant in that regard. Surekha revealed that Jiya had a very tough childhood, having experienced her parents' separation when she was only 13 years old. Since then, Jiya has worked very hard, climbing up the ladder in a world of turmoil, and all that she has accomplished currently has been of her own making.

First Jiya Shankar's mother opened up on her harsh life and her determination to push through all obstacles. Then Abhishek and Avinash had a chance to meet their mothers and they began crying as they embraced them warmly with their parents weeping as well, while comforting them. Manisha also saw her father after a very long time and they both embraced each other in a heartfelt moment saying how they have missed one another, while her father pushes her on to do her best giving her all the motivation she needs to succeed.

Jad Hadid saw his daughter online and started weeping saying that this was by far the best gift he had received so far. Elvish and Bebika are yet to meet their parents though fans are wanting to witness their emotional scenes as well. Perhaps they too will make an appearance and unleash another heartfelt moment. The grand finale is approaching and just before that, the contestants need all the confidence and their wits about them, so a meeting up with their families will just give them all the strength and determination they need. Bigg Boss OTT 2 airs on Jio Cinema. (With agency inputs)

