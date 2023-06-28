Hyderabad: Falaq Naaz, a television actor who is currently a contestant on Salman Khan's Bigg Boss OTT 2, shed tears recently as she recalled the tough phase in her life when her brother Sheezan Khan was arrested in connection with his Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul co-actor Tunisha Sharma's suicide. Sheezan and Tunisha were rumoured to be dating and had parted ways before she ended her life on Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul's set.

In the most recent episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2, Falaq broke down in tears as she remembered visiting Sheezan in jail with their younger brother Shabbi. Falaq while having a conversation with fellow contestant Pooja Bhatt, shared that she had avoided forming attachments to anyone after Tunisha's death.

She stated, "How can I take credit for standing up for my family? Who else would have done it if it was not me? Who would have defended my mother? Only I would have to defend them. You cannot be faithful to anyone in life if you are not devoted to your family. It's tough to put into words the struggles we faced at that time. When Sheezan was imprisoned, my younger brother Shabbi used to think about him constantly, and we were unable to let him know when his sibling would be allowed to go home. We took him to meet Sheezan in prison, but I could not accompany him because I lacked the confidence to face Sheezan. They both stood opposite windows and Shabbi was continuously crying and asking when he'll return home."

Falaq then revealed how she had been taking care of her family during that phase. "Only I know how I managed," she remarked. "People at the time used to say 'Karma is a b***h' and they were right. I am now scared of attachments because of this incident (Tunisha Sharma's suicide)," she stated.

Tunisha was apparently afflicted with mental problems at that time and Sheezan, who was aware of her condition, had counseled her to seek medical help. About that, Falaq said, "We can't even suggest a doctor to anyone because we get terrified. Humanity is dead now. People are now saying that I appeared on the show to improve my family's reputation, and I will certainly do that. I don't have to improve anyone's reputation. Joh cheez hui nahi hai… usko karne ki zarurat nahi… joh jaisa hai woh waise rahega. If you want to say things, keep saying. Nobody else can ever imagine the horrors we have gone through."

Falaq concluded by saying, "There isn't a single day when I don't get hurt or don't feel the pain remembering the incident." Pooja Bhatt then consoled her and appreciated her bravery.