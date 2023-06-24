BIGG BOSS OTT 2 EP 7 HIGHLIGHTS BEBIKA DHURVE AND ABHISHEK MALHAN SLAM EACH OTHER JAD HADID PROPOSES MARRIAGE TO AKANKSHA PURI

Hyderabad: Salman Khan's Bigg Boss OTT 2 is grabbing viewers' attention as emotions were high in the house on the most recent episode as conflicts, flirtations, and loyalty issues took center stage. The contestants deserve praise for coming up with new scenarios and enticing the viewers in just one week to keep them watching. Unmissable moments were revealed in Bigg Boss OTT 2's 7th episode, leaving viewers excited and wanting more.

Bigg Boss gave Bebika Dhurve a task while she was locked in jail, instructing her to read people's faces and disclose their true characteristics. Bebika read the faces of Jiya Shankar, Manisha Rani, Pooja Bhatt, and Abhishek Malhan selected by the audience. As Bebika read Abhishek's face, she thrashed him for having two faces. She continued saying that Abhishek's creativity is good but he should stop stealing content. Following this, Bebika and Abhishek got involved in a heated argument.

Abhishek made fun of Bebika, who tells her to read her own face so she can keep her mouth shut. The situation became worse after Abhishek retorted, "Kuttey ke bhaukne par pathar nahi maarte (Don't throw stones when a dog barks)," to which Bebika screamed back, and the two verbally abused each other.

Meanwhile, near the jail, Jad Hadid had a flirtatious talk with Akanksha Puri. The Lebanese model also proposed Akanksha and said, "Let's get married." Akanksha blushes and tells him that she needs some time to process their relationship before they go further.

The first nomination for eviction on Salman Khan's Bigg Boss OTT 2 involved participants like Bebika Dhurve, Jiya Shankar, Palak Purswani, and Avinash Sachdev. The upcoming episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2 will be interesting to watch on the online streaming platform Jio Cinema.