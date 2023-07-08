Hyderabad: Bigg Boss OTT 2 participants wasted no time in establishing connections and showing their genuine selves within 21 days, which influenced the season's dynamics to a great extent. The Bigg Boss OTT 2 house developed an environment of openness and vulnerability as contestants tend to share sincere conversations and personal life stories. Here are some memorable moments from the 21st episode of the show.

Growing friendship between Falaq Naaz and Avinash Sachdev: Falaq Naaz and Avinash Sachdev have been winning over the audience's hearts with their charming bond. The most recent episode involved a friendly argument over breakfast. Avinash advised Falaq not to toast the bread because she might enjoy it with her hot tea. Falaq playfully told Avinash to stop worrying about it as she could do it herself. Later, they were spotted talking about their funny argument, and Falaq reassured Avinash that she wasn't angry with him. Avinash was later seen massaging Falaq's head.

Jad Hadid and Manisha Rani: Jad Hadid revealed his unhappiness to Manisha Rani in a heartfelt conversation. He shared that he was doing well when he first entered the show but as time passed, he began to feel upset. Manisha comforted Jad and said that it's okay if someone chose not to talk to him because it wasn't his fault. She advised Jad to keep distance from those with whom he doesn't feel a connection.

Ranking task: During a task assigned by Bigg Boss, the participants had to rank one another according to their behaviour and contributions in the house. While Jad Hadid scored the lowest, Cyrus Broacha stood at number eight, and Bebika Dhurve at number seven. Manisha Rani managed to secure the sixth position, and Avinash Sachdev gained the fifth spot on the list. Jiya Shankar stood at number four, while Falaq Naazz and Pooja Bhatt grabbed the third and second spots respectively. Abhishek Malhan topped the list, however, Bigg Boss declared that the ranks did not reflect the opinions of the viewers, and the task came to a conclusion.