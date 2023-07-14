BIGG BOSS OTT 2 DAY 27 HIGHLIGHTS MANISHA RANI BECOMES NEW CAPTAIN BEBIKA DHURVE FLIRTS WITH NEW ENTRANT ELVISH YADAV

Hyderabad: Bigg Boss OTT 2 is becoming more intriguing by the day. We saw two wildcard contestants join the house on the July 13 episode of the reality show. Aashika Bhatia and Elvish Yadav were first declared as the judges of the captaincy task between Avinash Sachdev and Manisha Rani and then introduced in the show as wildcard entries. Meanwhile, Manisha Rani was elected the new captain of the house.

Manisha defeats Avinash in captaincy task

Bigg Boss summoned Avinash and Manisha to the activity room for the captaincy task, instructing the remaining housemates to remain in the living area. In the activity area, Manisha and Avinash met Elvish Yadav and Aashika Bhatia. Elvish and Aashika were tasked with judging Avinash and Manisha, who had to comment on photographs on social media.

After the task was over, Bigg Boss asked Elvish and Aashika who they thought was the best. Both agreed that Manisha's captions were funnier. Bigg Boss congratulated Manisha on being the new captain of the house.

Bigg Boss introduces wildcard contestants

YouTubers Elvish Yadav and Aashika Bhatia joined the show as wildcard entries. The housemates greeted Elvish and Aashika as they entered the BB house. Pooja started teasing Bebika and informed Elvish that she has a crush on him. Elvish responded, "I like her and you." Manisha advised Bebika to approach Elvish in order to bring him into their circle.

Abhishek warns Elvish about Bebika Dhurve

Abhishek cautioned Elvish to maintain a safe distance from Bebika as she talks nicely in the beginning but if you argue with her, she will say horrible things about you. Meanwhile, Aashika advised Abhishek not to argue with Bebika since she appears innocent and he appears as the bad guy.

